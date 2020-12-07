5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested by Delhi Police After Gunfight

The five men were arrested early in the morning after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers.
A scene at the site of an encounter that took place in Shakarpur area of East Delhi, Monday | (Image: IANS)

Five men with alleged links to banned outfits have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shakarpur area in east Delhi on Monday, 7 December.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather, Gurjeet Singh, and Sukhdeep Singh. One of them is also alleged to have been involved in the assassination of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, IANS reported.

The five men were arrested early in the morning after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession, the Delhi Police stated.

“The operation happened around 7 am in the Shakarpur area. The five were caught after an exchange of bullets with our special cell officials. We have recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them.”
Hindustan Times quoted Deputy Commissioner of police of the special cell Pramod Kushwaha as saying&nbsp;

The group was backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence for narcoterrorism, Kushwaha told ANI.

A scene at the site of an encounter that took place in Shakarpur area of East Delhi, Monday, 7 Dec, 2020. The police arrested five persons after the encounter, and it is suspected that some of them might have links to terror groups. 

The police is ascertaining their intentions for presence in the capital amid already raging farmer agitation at the city borders.

(With inputs from IANS and Hindustan Times)

