Deportation Only if Process Followed: No Relief for Rohingya in SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 8 April, refused to order the release Rohingya refugees who had been detained in Jammu, while adding that they will be deported back to Myanmar, only if the “procedure prescribed for their deportation” is followed.

Pronouncing its verdict on a plea filed by one Mohammad Salimullah, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna, and V Ramasubramanian, refused to set around 150 Rohingyas free, those who had been detained across ‘holding centres’ in Jammu.