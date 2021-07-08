Delhi Riots: SC Refuses to Stay Delhi Assembly's Summons to Facebook

A Bench of of Justice SK Kaul, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, and Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed Facebook's plea to be "premature" and "preemptive" as the matter was only regarding the summons issued by the Delhi Assembly committee.

The apex court held that there is no precedent for interfering with its action at a such a preliminary stage, LiveLaw reported.

The SC also noted that the Assembly's domain covers probing complicated social matters.

In light of the debate around Facebook’s inaction in stifling hate speech of BJP politicians, the Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony had issued a notice to Facebook India Vice-President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan last year.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)