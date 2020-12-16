Plea Seeks Uniform Grounds for Divorce, SC Sends Notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 16 December, issued a notice on two PILs seeking direction to bring uniformity in matters of divorce and alimony across all religions.
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the court is issuing notice with great caution.
The Chief Justice told petitioner's counsel that the court can grant a hearing in the plea, but problem is why should Hindu and Muslim community be brought on par like this.
“You are making us go into a direction which will encroach upon personal laws and demolish what the personal laws seek to achieve,” Bobde said.
The counsel replied that if religious rights infringe upon the fundamental rights then such rights cannot be considered.
BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, in two separate PILs, stated that women across all religions ought to be treated equally and fundamental rights should be protected.
The bench also queried does Article 14 prove to be an injunction against the state? And, on the basis of Article 14 and 15, the bench asked, should there be more grounds for divorce?
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing the petitioner, contended that the state has to ensure certain rights and dignity under the Constitution and if a religious right is abusing the right then the state has to step in. The Hindu law was codified but not the Muslim law, she added.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and IANS)
Published: undefined