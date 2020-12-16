Plea Seeks Uniform Grounds for Divorce, SC Sends Notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 16 December, issued a notice on two PILs seeking direction to bring uniformity in matters of divorce and alimony across all religions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the court is issuing notice with great caution.

The Chief Justice told petitioner's counsel that the court can grant a hearing in the plea, but problem is why should Hindu and Muslim community be brought on par like this.

“You are making us go into a direction which will encroach upon personal laws and demolish what the personal laws seek to achieve,” Bobde said.