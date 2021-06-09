‘Will You Eat Your Adulterated Wheat?’ Asks SC, Rejects Bail Plea

“Will you or your family eat this food? We will consider allowing the bail if your answer is a yes. Or is it that ‘let other people die, why should we bother?’”

The lawyer, later, decided to withdraw his petition after the court hinted that they are not inclined to accept the bail pleas. "On the prayer of Christi Jain, the Special Leave Petition is dismissed as withdrawn," the bench noted in its order on Tuesday. Two of their anticipatory bail pleas with the same FIR were dismissed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 25 January and 12 March respectively.

The two businesspersons have been accused of selling wheat after polishing it with non-edible golden offset colour. Several thousand kilograms of polished wheat was seized from their property after a raid in December.

Besides being booked for cheating, the accused have been charged under Sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which provides for maximum jail term of six months or maximum fine of Rs 1,000 or both.