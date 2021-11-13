‘Wearing Masks Even at Home’: Supreme Court on Delhi Air Pollution, AQI at 499

Image used for representation.
(Photo: IANS)
The Supreme Court on Saturday, 13 November, while hearing a plea concerning the worsening layer of smog in Delhi told the Centre that air pollution is a serious situation.
Chief Justice NV Ramam said, "we have to wear masks at home also", news agency ANI reported.
Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre to take necessary steps to control the air pollution and had also sought a response from the Delhi government on the steps taken by it.
Further, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to file an affidavit and give copies to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab governments.
Meanwhile, considering the crisis, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has advised people to avoid going outdoors. It also directed the state government and private offices to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 percent.
The apex court's directions had come on 28 October, while hearing a plea by 17-year-old Delhi student Aditya Dubey who claimed "non-seriousness" and "inaction" by the government.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a visit to Rajasthan, evaded questions about the air pollution and said, “Will talk later about pollution”, India Today quoted him as saying.
(With inputs from ANI and India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)