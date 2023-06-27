Supertech Chairman RK Arora Arrested by ED in Alleged Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 27 June, arrested RK Arora, chairman of real estate company Supertech, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Arora was arrested under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the third round of questioning by the central agency on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

The businessman is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court on Wednesday, during which the ED will argue for further remand.

FIRs against Supertech, its directors, and promoters in connection with alleged money laundering charges have been filed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

In April this year, assets worth more than Rs 40 crore connected with the company had been attached by the ED.