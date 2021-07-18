Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

"Currently, just over 5.5% of the population has received both doses, while around 23% received the first dose. Of course, India’s numbers are huge on an absolute basis (370 million doses administered), but a lot more is needed to get to 70%. Enough evidence now exists (Israel, the UK, US) of countries showing a rapid decline in cases, particularly in serious cases and deaths once 70% of the population is given at least one jab. India’s cases are down right now, but we obviously cannot be complacent like February, when we thought we had beaten the coronavirus. Until we hit the 70% vaccination mark, the sword of the third, fourth, fifth wave continues to hang over our heads, especially since Indians aren’t very good at Covid precautions. Even the PM has expressed concern over maskless Indians recently swarming small hill stations (with minimal healthcare facilities). Indians are not and cannot be vaccinated for common sense. Hence, large-scale Covid vaccinations are the only way Indians can protect themselves. And it’s doable. If we can demonetise and swap every 500 rupee note; if we can get a billion Aadhar cards issued; we can surely get Mission 70% vaccination done too."

Chetan Bhagat in The Times Of India