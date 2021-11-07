Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"The answer to fixing our judicial system does not lie in throwing more money at it or building shiny new digital platforms or creating a new behemoth like the National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation as demanded by the incumbent Chief Justice of India. The solution lies in demanding accountability from judges who insist on running administratively-complex projects for which they are not trained and for which they lack the required skills."

Chitrankshi Jain and Prashant Reddy T in The Indian Express