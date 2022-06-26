Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"In India as we get more mired in identity and sub-identity politics, candidates in many parts of the country just become a stand-in for their caste groupings. But at the level of the presidency all of that becomes symbolic. One cannot say the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind as President helped the cause of Dalit empowerment in India. Nor did Pratibha Patil’s term advance the rights of women. It is unfair to put the weight of tribal advancement on one Droupadi Murmu’s shoulders. It is not her responsibility to make right historical wrongs. Nor is her nomination reparations for the same. But it is an opportunity for many Indians to take stock of their attitude towards Adivasis."