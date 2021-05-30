Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In her column for The Indian Express, senior journalist Tavleen Singh reasons why the second anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term went almost unnoticed, without effusive praise in the media.
Referring to herself as a former 'Modi bhakt', Singh revisits the Prime Minister's handling of Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, protests over the passage Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Delhi riots, migrant crisis during the first wave of COVID-19 in March 2020 and farmers' protest against the new controversial farm laws.
"When the death toll was remarkably low and our fragile health system held up, Modi took full credit for having shown decisive and exemplary leadership," Singh writes on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She then points out how Prime Minister Modi along with several other BJP ministers was campaigning for elections in West Bengal, when India was staring at a deadly second wave of COVID-19.
She sums up her argument by saying that this "without question has been the worst year of Modi’s political career" and there is nothing to celebrate.
"How far we haven’t come. For all the supposed awakening that #MeToo was, here we are with the same moth-eaten script that casts women as liars when they report rape," writes Amulya Gopalakrishnan, in her column for The Times of India.
Gopalakrishnan states that the Goa court judgment that acquitted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal of sexually assaulting a junior colleague is a "classic specimen of victim-shaming".
While pointing out the problems with using a woman’s behaviour or personal life to undermine her case and other lapses in the judgement, Gopalakrishnan details how in the Mathura rape judgment in 1979, policemen who raped an adivasi woman in custody were let off because the victim was “habituated to sex”.
What happens when a wrong turn down Delhi’s desolate roads leads one to the historic space around the wide and leafy India Gate hexagon? In her column for The Indian Express, Leher Kala, takes readers down the memory lane as she writes about the Central Vista project.
Kala goes on to mention how India’s colonial past resurfaces in this "small stretch of perfection" and argues that heritage is not simply a structure but our collective memories and associations with it.
She further elaborates how, worldwide, destruction of old buildings is associated with countries at war where the social order has collapsed.
As India continues to grapple with a deadly second wave of COVID-19, former Union Minister, P Chidambaram writes in The Indian Express:
Stating that loss of jobs will mean loss of income/wages, Chidambaram says, "the RBI’s bulletin for May 2021 speaks of a demand shock, reduction of discretionary spending and inventory accumulation."
He further draws from the NSO estimates of GDP to highlight that the best we can do is to assume zero growth in 2021-22 and hope for a better ultimate outcome.
Explaining the privacy tussle between WhatsApp and the Government of India, Upala Sen, in her column for The Telegraph writes:
Sen invokes the fictional character of Reverend Mother Naseem — who could enter her daughter's dreams at will, in Salman Rushdie's novel Midnight’s Children — to talk about end-to-end encryption.
She also details several instances where both Facebook and the Government of India have come under fire for violating privacy of users.
"The all-cause-mortality data from India has always been imperfect even before the pandemic with a large proportion of deaths not medically reported, particularly deaths that happen outside healthcare facilities and in rural areas," writes Bhramar Mukherjee in The Times of India.
The writer — professor and and Chair of Biostatistics at the University of Michigan School of Public Health — along with a bunch of other modelers, started tracking the pandemic trajectory in India.
Stressing on how extreme paucity of data from India is leading to tremendous uncertainty around projection estimates related to COVID-19, Mukherjee writes:
Shalini Langer, in The Indian Express, writes about the impact of COVID-19 on children:
Drawing from her own experiences, Langer asks if the kids who emerge from COVID ravaged homes, after having seen death up close, will be the same as "the kids we know"?
"As doors are slammed on them, maybe the kids have learnt not to be kids. Some too quickly, some too cruelly, and some too wisely," she writes.
As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage India, with experts predicting a third wave, Manoj Kumar Jha, in his column for Hindustan Times, argues that it has become critical for the government to restore MPLADS besides adopting a model of genuine decentralised decision-making, needed for local and rural Covid-19 relief measures.
Jha mentions that there is a popular misconception about the funds — it almost appears to some that this is akin to a personal fund that MPs only use for political patronage or personal benefit.
He goes on to state that through timely MPLADS disbursement, elected representatives can recommend priority areas of work and local concerns to the district authorities, according to their understanding and feedback.
In his column for the Hindustan Times, Karan Thapar sheds light on the need for transparency in India's vaccine policy. Quoting a recent study by Public Health England (PHE) which assesses the effectiveness of the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca vaccine, known in India as Covishield, against the B.1.617.2 variant of the coronavirus, Thapar emphasises on the the need for our leading virologists and vaccine scientists to discuss and debate this matter.
Citing examples of America’s Center for Disease Control holds its discussions in public and in Britain the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Thapar asks, 'why are experts in India forced into silence?'
Published: 30 May 2021,08:28 AM IST