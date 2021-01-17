Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Although many economists have urged for a major fiscal stimulus in the upcoming budget, in Swaminomics — his column for Times of India, SA Aiyar opines that the top priority of the budget should be to vaccinate as many people as possible.

It is the fear of coronavirus infections that has been dragging the economy, which no amount of fiscal stimulus can revive. Since free vaccines will be expensive, Aiyar advices that the government try to create a cess fund. “The best way is for the RBI to print money to subscribe to special Covid bonds. Never will there be a more worthy cause for printing cash,” he writes.