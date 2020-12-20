Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You We sifted through the papers and found the best opinion reads, so you won’t have to. The Quint India Updated: Keep the chai, forget the paper. Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View. | (Image: iStock)

For the Congress, why status quo is untenable

If election results are of any indication, they show that the Congress party is in crying need of a self-examination. In his column for Hindustan Times, Chanakya writes that both at the national and state levels, the grand old party is not a match for the BJP or regional parties. Beyond the factor of a severe leadership crisis, he writes, that if the Congress’ core leadership is willing to restructure the party, there are several elements they have to recognise.

“The second question is one of messaging. A set of regional parties have discovered that a way to politically challenge the BJP is to stay quiet on Modi...The problem for the Congress is that it cannot replicate the same formula as a national party. If it keeps quiet on Modi, it gives the PM a free run, but if it criticises him, without being able to offer an alternative leader with the same credibility, it only reinforces his dominance...The third question is of organisation. The party’s loose structure — where it lacks a dedicated cadre — is incapable of taking on what is clearly the most formidable organisational machinery that India has ever seen. The BJP’s focus on its sangathan is now legendary.”

In the cold winter, keeping the Gods warm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have lain the foundation stone for the new parliament recently, but his government has forgotten the value of holding a parliament, Mark Tully writes for Hindustan Times. While it cancelled the Winter Session citing the pandemic, the Monsoon Session saw a handful of crucial bills being passed aggressively without adequate debates. With the farmers now agitating against the three farm laws, he notes that the result of not listening to the Opposition’s criticism is loud and clear for everybody to see.

“The frequency with which spokesmen for the government level charges of plotting to break up the nation reminds me of McCarthyism in the United States of the 1950s. Heightened tensions during the Cold War fuelled fears that communist spies had infiltrated the federal government, universities, and the film industry and led to paranoia which came to be called the search for “reds under the bed”... Of course, the government does need to talk but if it does not also listen more, what is the point of the new Parliament House?”

An old obsession

The proposal to re-develop the Central Vista reflects an age-old obsession to leave a mark of one’s rule, Gopalkrishna Gandhi writes on The Telegraph. The Parliament house indeed has become too congested in terms of functionality, but is it the right time to be spending public funds on building “new monuments” when India is facing a raging pandemic, he asks. He writes that the government needs a decentralised vision instead of choking Delhi with more buildings.

“South Africa — no small country — has one executive capital (Pretoria), one legislative capital (Cape Town), one judicial capital (Bloemfontein) and one business capital (Johannesburg). Why must the Republic of India remain a slave to Moghul and British raj geopolitical cartography?...Will this not cost more than we can afford? It will cost less than what we may have to bear. India needs not a new Central Vista but a new decentralized vision, a turning of the page of India’s political history.”

Love jihad is nonsense

Pointing to recent reports of a woman suffering miscarriage in Uttar Pradesh due to ‘love jihad’ policing, Taveleen Singh writes in her column on The Indian Express, that it is women who are the real victims of ‘love Jihad’ laws. She points out that it is always Yogi Adityanath who leads the way with “fanatical” laws but the men who are leading the Hindutva narrative in India are stuck in a “mythical past which they believe was glorious and unpolluted by marauding Muslim men”.

“What worries me today is that we seem in India to be regressing into a Hindu version of Pakistan. What worries me more is that laws are being passed that specifically target women’s rights and that our usually vocal feminists are mysteriously silent. Not only should Indian women have the right to choose their own husbands they should have the right to decide if they want to change their faith. The idea that there is a widespread Muslim conspiracy to prey on innocent Hindu girls and convert them to Islam is ludicrous. So is ‘love jihad.’”

May our children forgive us

While in developing countries the only goal should be to wipe out poverty and unemployment, in India children are facing the brunt of inequalities, P Chidambaram writes in his column for The Indian Express. One of the most concerning side-effects of such a crippling poverty amongst masses is malnutrition in children which impairs their growth and makes them susceptible to lifelong ailments. But programmes that have been launched to allay these consequences, such as the ICDS, Mid-Day Meal Scheme and POSHAN Abhiyan, Chidambaram observes, are flawed. Yet, the government remains unconcerned.

“They have failed despite the fact that we have bumper harvests year after year. The stock of wheat and rice in September 2020 were 478 LMT and 222 LMT respectively, plus 109 LMT of unmilled paddy. The irony is that farmers produce mountains of foodgrain, the FCI and other agencies procure extensively, the tax payers cheerfully bear the cost of procurement and storage, yet our children do not get enough to eat! None of the above is surprising. They accord with what is common knowledge. What is surprising is that few in any government — and none in the present Central government — talk about these persistent problems.”

India less secular but far from a one-party state

Many in India believe that civil liberties have been crushed by the Hindutva government in the Centre, but SA Aiyer disagrees with that. In Swaminomics — his column for Times of India, Aiyer writes that if anything, India has proven that multi-party democracy and dissent are alive and they are standing against the BJP’s dangerous policies. Although, in the past six years of the BJP rule, India has become “more illiberal and less secular”, institutions and the Opposition have fought back in elections, while students and women have fought back in the streets, he writes.

“Sorry, the big story is that despite great pressures, civil society, opposition parties and independent institutions have fought back to thwart any chance of one-party authoritarianism. The proof of democracy is free and fair elections. The BJP not only held such elections but fared badly in 11 of the last 12 state elections in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi, before winning narrowly in Bihar. The map attached shows the dramatic shrinkage of states ruled by the BJP since 2018.”

Prejudice, not pride

Pyarelal who is Gandhi’s last secretary was concerned that the Partition had provided a fertile ground for the rise of the Hindutva chauvinism that was fast penetrating into the Hindu middle class and even Congressmen, Ramachandra Guha writes on The Telegraph. Pyarelal even went onto cautioning that the RSS “was a communalist, para-military, Fascist organisation” in his book, Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase. Back in 1947 when the RSS hoped to infuse communal tensions amongst Hindus and Muslims, its attempts were thwarted by the resolve of Gandhi and Nehru, Guha writes, who firmly believed that the minority population should not have to feel insecure in their own country. But now the organisation is not in the fringes anymore.

“In 1947, the RSS was on the fringes of Indian life; in 2020, it is massively influential. The members of the RSS who control the Union government have subjugated the press, allegedly tamed the judiciary and used bribery and coercion to undermine or overthrow state governments run by other parties...The RSS and the BJP seek to achieve dominance over the political process, over the institutions of the State, over civil society, even over what people eat, how they dress, and whom they can or cannot marry. This desire to control every aspect of life in the country, whether political, social, institutional or ideological, perfectly fits the textbook definition of ‘totalitarian’.”

Inside track: Shaky position

After its “success in handling the fall-out of abrogating Article 370 and the introduction of CAA”, the Modi government did not think that the farm legislations could prove to be so tumultuous, Coomi Kapoor writes. The unity and organisational skill of farmers, she writes in Inside Track – her column for The Indian Express – took the government by surprise.

“The well-organised Sikh farmers can afford to sit tight in Delhi since their wheat fields do not need to be tended to till late February. Surprisingly, it is the normally combative Amit who has displayed the most flexibility while his Cabinet colleagues and the PM have hardened positions. With his ear to the ground, Shah realises it is politically counter-productive to attack farmers and Sikhs. The farmers have smartly distanced themselves from political parties and not allowed any individual to act as a spokesperson.”

Covid has changed our world, but culture helps us make sense of it

The “new normal” is far from normal, Sandip Ray writes in a column for Times of India. With our masks and Zoom calls, this pandemic is universal for everybody across the world, but it’s culture that can bring some hope in the hopeless, he writes. Referring to new stories and comics anchored around the COVID pandemic that are now celebrating scrubs over capes, nurses in masks over masked superheroes, it is culture, he writes, that is putting the “the normal in our “new normal” every day.”

“The role of culture is not just to hold up a mirror to the world around us but to also give us the hope of a better one. Paul Gravett, one of the world’s most eminent authorities on comic books, points to a new anthology COVID Chronicles which brings together 40 comics telling stories of missed weddings, home schooling and even the racial biases and systemic inequities that Covid has laid bare. Dozens of residents of a Scottish village named Moniaive, from age 4 to almost 90, hit hard by the virus and lockdown, produced their own comic of how a “wee little village” pulled together at a time of crisis. “Comics can get through and make an impact — it’s pictures and words together,” says Gravett.”