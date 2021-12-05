Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Meanwhile, writing for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram says while the Central government and its ministers speak ad nauseam "on the threat from Pakistan, hostility of an unnamed neighbour (China), Hindutva, disruption of Parliament, andolan jeevis (perennial protesters), dynastic politics, 70-years-of-no-development, India is a Vishwa Guru", he can't recall any of them speak "of the status of our children, especially the status of our children's health and education".

Chidambaram goes on to share the key findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021, such as the "steady increase in children taking tuition", children's access to "smartphones" remaining an issue, decrease in "learning support at home as schools reopen" and "a slight increase in learning materials available for children".

He also shares the important findings of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), such as "the population of three states (also among the poorest)" growing at a higher rate, "sex ratio among children born in the last five years" dropping "inexplicably to 929 (females to males)", the Sanitation, Clean Fuel and Health issues faced by millions of families, Mortality rates still being "unacceptably" high and the "Stunting, Wasting, and Anaemia" remaining grave challenges to children.

He says the two reports have been out in public domain for the last two weeks, whose conclusions, he says, "are depressing", and adds that he "cannot recall the Prime Minister or the Education Minister or the Health Minister speaking on the two subjects."