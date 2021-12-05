Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Keep the chai, forget the paper. Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View.
In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh opines that despite mismanaging the second COVID wave, where India's healthcare system literally collapsed, and his failure of handling the farmers' protest or winning the farmers' trust, among various other mistakes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to appear "unscathed at the end of what has been the worst year of his long political career" solely due to a lack of opposition.
She further states that we need to start asking if we have an Opposition left at all! While she says that "without the Congress party, there can be no real political alternative at the national level", she, however, adds that the Congress party fails to understand how much politics has changed and seems "to be wallowing in its past glories".
Meanwhile, writing for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram says while the Central government and its ministers speak ad nauseam "on the threat from Pakistan, hostility of an unnamed neighbour (China), Hindutva, disruption of Parliament, andolan jeevis (perennial protesters), dynastic politics, 70-years-of-no-development, India is a Vishwa Guru", he can't recall any of them speak "of the status of our children, especially the status of our children's health and education".
Chidambaram goes on to share the key findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021, such as the "steady increase in children taking tuition", children's access to "smartphones" remaining an issue, decrease in "learning support at home as schools reopen" and "a slight increase in learning materials available for children".
He also shares the important findings of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), such as "the population of three states (also among the poorest)" growing at a higher rate, "sex ratio among children born in the last five years" dropping "inexplicably to 929 (females to males)", the Sanitation, Clean Fuel and Health issues faced by millions of families, Mortality rates still being "unacceptably" high and the "Stunting, Wasting, and Anaemia" remaining grave challenges to children.
He says the two reports have been out in public domain for the last two weeks, whose conclusions, he says, "are depressing", and adds that he "cannot recall the Prime Minister or the Education Minister or the Health Minister speaking on the two subjects."
He also wonders when the "Prime Minister, the Chief Ministers and the Central and state governments" will spare a thought "and utter a word "about the worrisome state of our children's health and education?"
In his column for the Hindustan Times, Karan Thapar says he feels like hanging his head in shame for what has happened to comedian Munawar Faruqui, 12 of whose performances were recently cancelled in the last two months — one in Chhattisgarh, two each in Goa and Maharashtra, and three in Gujarat.
Calling it "nothing short of persecution", he says the governments which have been elected by people to protect their rights, which is their "beholden duty", seemed to have "turned on" the people "like tyrants".
He also negates the claims made by the Bengaluru police, who had stated that many states had "banned his comedy shows". While highlighting the police's incorrect English, Thapar says if Faruqui's shows could create "Low and order problems", wasn't it the police's duty "to ensure this doesn't happen and not allow such threats to negate or, even, curtail the rights of citizens?" He further adds that "the police have failed in their duty". He further states,
He finishes his article with a thought, which he, like many of us, can't banish: "Did this happen to Faruqui because he's Muslim?"
In his column for the Hindustan Times, Atul Mishra talks about his new book The Sovereign Lives of India and Pakistan, where he examines "what Partition represented, why it came about, and how it has impacted the lives of India and Pakistan as both States and societies."
He further says that Partition had become "unavoidable only in early 1947 and "was a practical measure undertaken to arrest regional anarchy." He adds that Partition was "deeply unsatisfactory for all the parties concerned and left India and Pakistan three new problems: "Territorial contestation, minorities vulnerable to enraged or predatory majorities, and discord over national identity."
In his column for The Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan opines that we have normalised the pandemic simply by regular bureaucracy. Our first instinct, at least of the middle class, was to isolate ourselves from the masses and try to ride out the pandemic. He compares the middle class to the Britishers during the Raj. They attempted to isolate themselves in their summer homes but soon realised that if you live in a country, you have to immunise the entire population to save yourself.
He says Indians are busy buying second homes in less-congested places to escape the pandemic. But he add that the reality is that the coronavirus pandemic is just a trailer and that climate change will wreak "world-deranging" havoc if we don't come together as common humanity to do something substantial about it.
In her column for The Indian Express, Rinku Ghosh, talks about the blood-rush and excitement she has found in her Kathak class. She is a fresher surrounded by young students excited to put their best foot forward or by septuagenarians who are reclaiming their passion for dance. She talks about her love for dance and painting, drama and writing. But, while she got exposed to it all, she left dance behind for a more "sound" career choice. She says:
She then goes on to talk about her inspirations, who motivated her at the age of 50 to pursue her passion—the first being Narayan who taught her the subtleties and the nuances of Kathak. And Bhavini, a mass-communication student who gave up the sound career choice and went after dance -- her passion. She, however, fell on stage and was told she would not be able to dance again. But, with sheer willpower and desire, Bhavini proved them wrong. Ghosh ends by saying that it took her time to escape her own biases to follow her passion finally.
In his column for The Asian Age, Manish Tewari talks about his recently released book -- 10 Flash Points 20 Years National Security Situations that Impacted India -- which has caused a stir among the ruling government. He quotes paragraphs from his book that talk about the non-coercive strategy that the government of the time took after 26/11 and the more tactical response that was taken recently with the post-Uri surgical strikes in 2016 and Jaba hilltop in Balakot in 2019.
However, he explains that these paragraphs simply indicate myriad themes in the book. The book dives into various incidents such as the success of the Kargil War, the ignominious IC-814 hijack, the terror attack on the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, the Indian Parliament, and the Kaluchak terror attack. It also looks into India's relationship with China. He ends the column by saying that the book is not meant to praise one tactic over another. It only raises serious questions about how the country should have dealt with 26/11 and if the policy of strategic restraint has ever been successful in the case of Pakistan.
Prabhash Ranjan, in his column for the Hindustan Times, talks about a 1997 report prepared by a group of eminent persons of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which had envisioned that "South Asia will become a free trade area by 2010, a customs union by 2015, and an economic union by 2020".
"Today, 36 years after SAARC came into existence, and 24 years after the GEP report, SAARC's lofty goals of economic integration remain a pipedream. The South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) agreement that came about in 2004 has been a spectacular failure," he says.
He says the future of SAARC and specialised bodies such as South Asian University (SAU) is directly proportional to India's political interest and that it is in the nation's national interest to resurrect "SAARC and its specialist bodies, and not let its equation with Pakistan undermine an important international organisation".
In his column for The Indian Express, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, who is the Maharashtra coordinator for genome sequencing, HoD, Microbiology, at BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon Hospital, Pune, mentions how they collected and distributed 1,400 Covid samples that had tested positive in October and November to various INSACOG labs in Pune and rule out the Omicron variant after South Africa first detected the variant of concern with whole-genome sequencing.
He further mentions that sequencing and analysing genomic data would be required to fully understand the spread and evolution of SARS-CoV2 virus and tackle its future spread.
