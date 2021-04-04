Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

“The Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seems to have suddenly turned into a darling of the current Bharatiya Janata Party regime”, writes the Editorial Board of The Telegraph.

From a known LK Advani loyalist, Chouhan now is seen as one of the most preferred CMs of the party leadership, and is competing with the Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, in terms of canvassing for the party in the ongoing polls in five states, notes the Editorial Board.