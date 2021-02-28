Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram opines that never in the history of India, has the state mobilised all its might to suppress every voice of dissent, be it climate activist Disha Ravi or Dalit rights crusader Nodeep Kaur.

Chidambaram, however, sees a glimmer of hope in the few court hearings that he feels have resisted the ‘bull-headed opposition’ of investigating agencies and have ruled in favour of the same principles of liberty that lay at the heart of India’s freedom struggle.