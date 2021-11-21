Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View.
What the Withdrawal of Controversial Farm Laws Means
Analysing Modi's speech on the repeal of the three farm laws, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, in his column for The Indian Express says, "At first glance, this repeal reflects a simple story. It is a triumph of the staying power, solidarity and indomitable will of the farmers’ movement. It shows that old-fashioned organisation and mobilisation is the only way to crack the façade of total control that the government likes to project."
Mehta says that this decision has certainly dented the government's image of total control and even though it comes months late, it is the right decision.
However, Mehta believes that this decision might not influence the voters in the upcoming 2021 state assembly election in UP. Even as the timing of the decision seems hard to ignore, the logic behind it is more complicated.
"In purely political terms, the government is also taking a risk by repealing the laws. It shatters its own professed self-image. But this may not be of much consequence since the kind of voter who votes for the BJP for its supposed toughness will have nowhere to go, even if they feel betrayed. The second risk is that it emboldens civil society and social movements. This government has pretty much had a free run in containing or suppressing social movements. But its calculation will be that there is something so particular and unique about the nature of this protest that it will not be easy to replicate on other issues. If this is a triumph of sorts for social movements, it will be a one-off one. More worryingly, it is worth speculating on what the government might do next to burnish its image of toughness, now that it has lost face."
Pratap Bhanu Mehta for The Indian Express
Big Cost to Country, Small Gain for Modi
In his column for The Times of India, R Jagannathan observes that while Narendra Modi does not "usually back off" in the face of "political challenges" he had to do so with the farmers protest.
Now, whether this will "reduce him to a lame-duck" or not remains to be seen, "there is little doubt that his political capital has shrunk," says Jagannathan.
"The Prime Minister’s announcement on repealing all three farm reform laws is a stunning defeat for good politics and common sense – and a setback to farming itself. In a country where 85% of farmers are small or marginal, what we needed was breathing time to allow farms to consolidate and give the rest of the economy time to create the jobs needed to absorb excess farm labour. Now, the process will be reversed as more public resources will be spent on retaining more people on the farm."
R Jagannathan for The Times of India
It Had to Be Done — for UP
"Winning UP in 2022 is a must for the BJP, or else 2024 becomes dicey." Scrutinisng the BJP's move of repealing the farm laws, Neerja Chowdhury, in her column for The Tribne says by doing so the PM has "stooped to conquer."
She writes that this decision is motivated by the elections and while the BJP can 'live with defeats in smaller states, it can take no chances in UP'.
Calling it a victory for the farmers, she says:
"The repeal is a victory for the farmers who sat on dharna for almost a year. It will give new heart to other agitating groups fighting for their rights. But the bottom line is clear: protests are effective when they influence votes. Of course the farmers see this as their victory and there is no reason why they should give the credit to the PM or to any other party. Some of the farmers’ leaders may well decide to contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab as Independents.The Opposition will flay the government for the hardships caused to the farmers and the needless deaths that took place during the past more than 11 months."
Neerja Chowdhury for The Tribune
The announcement being made on Gurupurab gave the impression that "Punjab was a factor in the PM’s change of heart," she says.
Further asserting that the BJP has been "nervous" about UP, Chowdhury writes:
"The PM has obviously calculated that the balance of advantage lies in taking a step back, and then, to give the narrative a new pitch. Managing perceptions is something Modi and the ‘new BJP’ are so adept at."
The missing Draupadis of UP Wight
Writing about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent appeal to the women of UP in an election rally in Chitrakoot, Shalini Langer in her column for The Indian Express says, "The Congress can be faulted for many misdemeanours in the country’s most populous state...but, surely, speaking up for one-half of UP can’t be one."
"Even if she and her party don’t get far in the state, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could have got this part right. She has followed up her offer of 40% seats for women in the coming Assembly elections, an empty promise that few now buy, with a slogan that is much more powerful in its simplicity: “Ladki hun, lad sakti hun (I am a woman, I can fight)”. On Wednesday, in Chiktrakoot, Vadra added a poem to her reach-out to women — “Suno Draupadi, shastra utha lo, ab Govind na aayenge (Hey Draupadi, pick up arms, no god is coming to defend you now)”.
Shalini Langer for The Indian Express
Further commenting on "this being an easily outraged India", Langer says that the message got lost as the opposition focused on the messenger. She says:
"BJP Union minister Smriti Irani countered Vadra with: “Ghar par ladka hai, par lad nahin sakta (There is a man at home, but he can’t fight)”. One would have expected better from the feisty leader, who has risen from being an outsider to the top ranks of a party fronted by aggressive men."
"However, the angry responses that followed Vadra’s rally showed someone was listening. And, even amidst the rancour of the polls, there was no doubt about what they heard, to their alarm — the sound of millions of Draupadis possibly zipping away on Scooties, in the middle of the night."
Happy With My Hinduism
P Chidambaram, speaks of his idea of Hinduism in his recent column in The Indian Express. Trying to answer the question of ‘What is Hinduism?’ he says:
"Hinduism does not have One Church, One Pope, One Prophet, One Holy Book or One Ritual. There are many of each, and a Hindu is free to choose among the many or reject all. Some scholars have argued that one can be a Hindu as well as a believer or an agnostic or an atheist!"
Quoting Ambedkar's speech Chidambaram says:
"In his famous undelivered speech (1936) ‘Annihilation of Caste’, Dr B R Ambedkar, after tracing the conflict between the Indian National Congress (founded in 1885) and the Indian National Social Conference (founded in 1887), and noting with regret that the ‘political reformers’ had vanquished the ‘social reformers’, posed a series of questions to the “political minded Hindus”, that included the following: “Are you fit for political power even though you do not allow them to wear what apparel or ornaments they like? Are you fit for political power even though you do not allow them to eat any food they like?” These questions ring true even today, but in a different context."
Bharat and India Must Unite for democracy
"In the Hindutva era, Bharat has been empowered at last, albeit not with money or jobs. Bharatiya is now a political and cultural identity whose contours are shaped by aggressive faith and travesties of dead Mughals," Ravi Shankar writes in his column for The New Indian Express.
"Bharatiya is a new freedom movement, ironically redefined by an ambitious Twitter actress and implemented by a self-virtuous mob. Both are states of mind, ideas that transcend national borders. The difference between Bharat and India is the starkest now. In India the markets are booming - the Sensex keeps breaking its own highs."
Ravi Shankar for The New Indian Express
Pointing out the contradictions that the country has become he says, "Bharat is a contrary story of poverty, violence, police collusion, misogyny and murder."
Emphasising on the need for these dichotomies to unites he says:
"Bharat, which implies the rural and semi-rural classes, is the stepchild of democracy. Very little changed in Bharat, which plodded on, carrying the burden of hopelessness and misgovernance. It is this Bharat that Narendra Modi wanted to change and raise from its morass. However, the boundary lines have blurred. Without India, Bharat cannot progress. Without India’s cosmopolitan power, Bharat will sink into darkness. And without Bharat, India’s cultural roots will vanish, leaving it untethered in global waters."
Governments Flail, India Gasps for Breath
As air pollution levels continue to stay high in most north Indian cities, Shankkar Aiyar says, "There are two Indias! One which is waiting endlessly for the system to fix the problem of air pollution and the other which is taking forever to address the issue and thrives on brazen incrementalism," in his column for The New Indian Express.
He writes that this "saga" of air pollution is simply "the parade of systemic failures." Further commenting on the government's failure he says:
"Lives matter and what is mystifying is that despite evidence presented since 1998, successive governments have laboured to deny the correlation of pollution and deaths. The standard response, as articulated again in Parliament in August 2021, is “there are no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution.” "
"The right to clean air cannot be at the mercy of weather gods. It is not that the problem is new or that solutions are not known. Success demands a champion empowered by political will."