Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

What the Withdrawal of Controversial Farm Laws Means



Analysing Modi's speech on the repeal of the three farm laws, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, in his column for The Indian Express says, "At first glance, this repeal reflects a simple story. It is a triumph of the staying power, solidarity and indomitable will of the farmers’ movement. It shows that old-fashioned organisation and mobilisation is the only way to crack the façade of total control that the government likes to project."

Mehta says that this decision has certainly dented the government's image of total control and even though it comes months late, it is the right decision.

However, Mehta believes that this decision might not influence the voters in the upcoming 2021 state assembly election in UP. Even as the timing of the decision seems hard to ignore, the logic behind it is more complicated.