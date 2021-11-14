Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Cricket is a Game, Not War
As the Cricket T20 World Cup approaches its end, P Chidambaram in his column for The Indian Express reflects on the drastic changes in the format of the game since its early days, the popularity those resulted in and critiques the consequent politicisation of cricket.
I suspect that the poison that is being spread in the polity of the country has seeped into cricket stadia and cricket-watching living rooms. Among India’s best writers, poets, musicians, painters, actors, scientists, professors and teachers, doctors, lawyers, architects, businesspersons and legislators are Muslims. Mr Shami’s Muslim faith is irrelevant to his cricketing skills and his achievements. It is good that Mr Virat Kohli, the captain, lost no time in condemning the abusers and trolls as “spineless people”. People from different walks of life did the same. It is unfortunate that the Sports Minister maintained a studied silence.
P Chidambaram, The Indian Express
On Climate, Hear Those Who Live by the Earth
In his piece forThe Indian Express, Suraj Yengde argues that to begin a meaningful dialogue on the climate crisis, the 'rotten monopoly capitalism' that has looked at nature as a profit-making enterprise must be rusticated, and solution should be centred around communities relying on the forms around the Earth.
Ironically, the solution to climate emergency is also coming from the same lineage responsible for its creation. The polluting industries and world leaders who have banked on each other in a quid pro quo arrangement are now proposing solutions for the world. Corporate sponsorship to the international climate conference chaperoned by billionaires reveals a fundamentally altering reality of predators as guardians. A list of the “principal partners” of COP26 explains how much greenwashing is on the agenda of those behind the most damage to the world.
Suraj Yengde, The Indian Express
The Importance of Grief Counselling for Children
COVID-19 has caused enormous suffering among all segments, but particularly vulnerable have been children who have lost a parent, writes Lalita Panicker for her article in Hindustan Times.
Advocating for grief counselling, she notes that unresolved feelings of grief can cause several long-term behavioural, psychological and emotional problems.
It is also important to not try and shield children from reality for too long, but to make them understand that though a particular person who played a huge role in their lives has gone, they have support structures to help normalise their lives. The government must study best practices on the issue of grief counselling from across the world, initiate projects using available resources, and build on this in partnership with experts and civil society organisations.
Lalita Panicker, Hindustan Times
Facebook Won’t Reform. Strong Regulation is Key
Writing for Hindustan Times, Frank F Islam observes that even with being embroiled in controversies involving data protection and peddling of misinformation and hateful content online, the past five years have been phenomenally good for Facebook’s bottom line.
Noting a lack of action even after violent incidents offline have been clearly linked to the social media giant by whistleblowers, he writes,
In any other field or industry, corporations are held responsible for actions or inaction. In this case, until now, Facebook has not received even a slap on its wrist. It is operating in a field where the rules of the game are not spelt out. The company can collect data from Americans, Indians and citizens from all other nations where it operates, and sell or use them to make a profit in whatever way it deems fit. The Facebook Papers, which were complemented by reportage from more than a dozen news outlets, shows that the problem is systemic.
Frank F Islam, Hindustan Times
Will history say Xi Huzoor?
Opining on the recently concluded 6th Plenary Session of the 19th Central Communist Party of China, which is being seen as a significant step forward in General Secretary Xi Jinping cementing his power and influence, Gautam Bambawale in The Times of India says that Xi's true legacy will depend on his performance in two key areas.
Arguing that one of them will be Xi’s economic policies and its role in elevating the Chinese people's standard of living, he writes further,
The second area of importance for historical evaluation of Xi’s leadership will be what I term – Akhand China – the territorial reunification of the Middle Kingdom. Mao contributed to this by winning the Civil War against Nationalists, by unifying the country under Communist leadership and by ensuring that the far-flung provinces of Xinjiang and Tibet were firmly brought under Beijing’s control. Deng Xiaoping ensured reunification of Hong Kong and Macau with the Mainland. Unfortunately, the only way Xi can be equated with these two leaders will be if he reunifies Taiwan with the People’s Republic.
Gautam Bambawale, The Times of India
Smog Towers, and the Fog of Pollution Fight
In a piece for The Indian Express, Anumita Roychowdhury writes on Delhi's ongoing smog episode – now a yearly occurrence in the national capital – and the ill-preparedness of authorities in the face of another public health emergency.
Every year, the official focus routinely shifts to temporary measures, when enforcement itself is the weakest link. This year too, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data show that of the total public complaints received during the second half of October, the departments concerned could attend to only 11 per cent of all incidents. Emergency measures thus become necessary during smog episodes.
Anumita Roychowdhury, The Indian Express
Of Politicians and the Free Press in a Democracy
Author Karan Thapar, in his column for the Hindustan Times, reflects on British politician Andrew Mitchell’s autobiography on a flight to London and his views on the importance of free press which bear relevance in today's India.
Now, do our politicians at the most senior levels, whether at Lok Kalyan Marg or South Block, fear how an issue could be portrayed on the front page of an Indian newspaper? And could that be “an important restraint in the best interests of us all?” To ask is to answer the question. The sad but increasingly undeniable truth is our politicians don’t care. That’s because, except in a few rare cases, public opinion doesn’t carry the same weight in India as it does in Britain.
Karan Thapar, Hindustan Times
Copycat Hindutva is Trouble for BJP
Writing for The New Indian Express, Ravi Shankar says that in the run up to key assembly elections, almost all major opposition parties have 'entered the field to harvest Hindutva' and examines what that means for the BJP.
Over the next decade, expect the entire Indian political spectrum to have acquired various tints of saffron, in differing intensity. Where does that leave the original saffron company when its opponents appropriate Ram and his divine parallels? The BJP can either dilute its pigmentation and offer an equal fight, or become more saffron than saffron. This has pitfalls. Forget the sycophantic cockerels in the godi media and the few goons who intimidate or kill random Muslims using muscular Hindutva.