Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Nothing like your morning cuppa and the weekend’s best reads on a Sunday.
(Photo: iStock)
Stating that a “GDP growth rate of 8.4 per cent in Q2 cannot be scoffed at even if it is on a low base of -7.4 per cent in Q2 of the previous year”, Former Finance Minister of India P Chidambaram, however, observes in an opinion piece for The Indian Express that the government continues to harp on supply side measures. “Supply is relevant only if there is matching or excess demand,” Chidambaram writes.
He also points that there could be several reasons why people are consuming less in the “so called recovery year” than in the pre-pandemic years, including that people have lost their jobs and people are deterred by high prices. He then goes on to share what, as per him, is the correct prescription to revive the economy — “stimulate demand, especially among the bottom one-half of the population”.
In the shadow of the sudden death of India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and those who were travelling with him, in an IAF chopper crash; Man Aman Singh Chhina recalls another horrific crash from November 1963, “a year after the Sino-India war, in which five senior Army and Air Force officers died.”
“Like the Coonoor incident that killed General Rawat and the others, it’s not clear how the Poonch accident happened,” he writes for The Indian Express, as he dwells over the apparent discrepancies pertaining to the 1963 crash.
While Nagaland reels from the recent killing of civilians in the state,Sandip Roy, in an opinion piece for TOI, casts a retrospective glance at Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s self-fulfilling prophecy and a long history of othering of the north-east. “Besides the all-encompassing shadow cast by AFSPA, the entire North-East has remained an even more shadowy presence in Indian minds from the very beginning,” Roy writes.
Considering that the “tragedy (in Mon, Nagaland) may have been a mistake”, Sunanda K Datta-Ray, in an article for Telegraph India, points out: “But it is even more true that society — and the army itself — must be protected from reckless abuses that licensed-to-kill measures like AFSPA and UAPA encourage by creating loopholes to avoid accountability.” He also states that the challenge isn’t exclusively Naga or northeastern.
Pranay Kostathane, in a piece for The Times of India (TOI) analyses China’s “three caveats to make you recalibrate exponential growth projections and over-optimistic predictions about China’s tech ecosystem”. These, as per Kostathane are: the Chinese Communist Party’s self-preservation imperative, America’s need to align domestic vectors and opportunity cost neglect.
Jaspreet Bindra, in an article for LiveMint, advocates “Fusion energy” as a technology that can actually save the world.”Nuclear fusion or is not a new concept, scientists have known about it since Einstein’s times, and it is the phenomena that powers our Sun,” Bindra writes, and goes on to explain that fusion is not the same as fission.
While the road to successful fusion in a lab has not been sans hurdles, Bindra observes that “a few recent experiments by governments and private entities have given us cause for hope.”
Twinkle Khanna, in a piece for TOI, writes about impact and the commonality of urinary incontinence — a problem that affects one out of four women and “yet we never talk about it” — and the importance of discussing it with a doctor.
“While men seem to be totally comfortable with turning towards a tree and urinating in public view or participating in a fart competition like the one held in Surat last year, we spend our lives pretending we don’t even perspire,” she writes.
Lamenting the fact that “by next week the the Serum Institute could be forced to halve its production of COVID vaccines because the Government of India has placed no fresh orders” even as “just over half of our population is fully vaccinated and… a huge section of those who have been fully vaccinated are going to need booster shots soon”, Tavleen Singh in an opinion piece for The Indian Express, demands accountability from officials in the Modi government.
Dubbing the recent coalition agreement reached upon by the three different parties in Germany “remarkably coherent, substantial and ambitious”, Timothy Garton Ash decodes the challenges new chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government are set to face. “As often before in German history, many of these lie in the east,” he writes in an article for Telegraph India.
As per Timothy Garton Ash, these challenges include the Far-Right, xenophobic Alternative for Germany — which garnered a quarter of votes in Saxony and Thanguria in September; erosion of democracy in Poland and Hungary where Germany’s economic presence is enormous; and concerns pertaining to balance of relations with Russia and other central and Eastern Europe countries, among others.