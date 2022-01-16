Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

We open doors to our hearts because we are compelled. But not completely. We hold it ajar. Unable to step out. Letting the light dapple on our arm and the side of our cheek, while we stand in the shadowy doorway. Hinges crusted with past scabs, the door needs a firm push. We wait. The sun sets without us revelling in its light. Push the door, ignore the screeching hinges, love with all your heart, love generously, fearlessly, in dollops and not dribs.

Twinkle Khanna in The Times of India