Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Another aspect of puzzles, as is the case for most games, is that they bring out the competitiveness that seems to be an innate part of our nature. An interesting feature of Wordle is that you can show others the number of tries you took to solve a Wordle without actually revealing the letter-combinations you used on your path to success. The internet is flooded with the little boxes that allow you to show others how quickly (in terms of the number of tries) you solved the day’s Wordle, often accompanied by comments like “This was a hard one!” (if you took more than four tries) or “I just got lucky” (if solved in three tries or less). But even such a spoiler-free report of success can provide clues on how to solve the Wordle in question, as has been pointed out by several blog posts and articles doing the rounds, including some which analyse how to mathematically optimize Wordle decision trees, and others which seek to find the best strategy to make sure that the puzzle can, in fact, always be solved in six tries or less.

Samantak Das in The Telegraph