Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Many believe the 10-minute delivery promise to be little more than a marketing gimmick. This is because a lot of us imagine delivery partners following a similar route full of jams and traffic to get from store to home. But this is hardly the case anymore. Most instant delivery fleets are stationed right outside dark stores/fulfillments hubs. Instead of travelling from one side of the city to just pick up an order, the delivery person merely collects the package from their location, and is on her way to deliver it to the door."

Mayank Jain in The Times of India