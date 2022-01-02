Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

The BJP has also seen its fortunes slide this year, though not as precipitously as the Congress. In 2019, after its spectacular win in the general elections, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah team appeared invincible. Shah, as an all-powerful Home Minister who tabled the resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and continued to have a major say in the BJP even after giving up the president’s post, was the undoubted No.2. But in 2021 the hierarchy is no longer so clear-cut. With all eyes on the UP Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as a rising star.

Coomi Kapoor in The New Indian Express