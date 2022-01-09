Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
We sifted through the papers to find the best opinion reads so you wouldn't have to.
The Quint
India
Updated:
The Quint’s curation of the best weekend opinion reads in the newspaper today. Settle back with a cup of tea and enjoy. | (Photo: iStock)
Bigotry Unbound
Quoting from Martin Niemöller's iconic poem ‘First They Came’, P Chidambaram in his column for The Indian Express, laments the surge of attacks on minorities in India and urges the reader to speak up before it is too late.
“The disruptions of Christmas celebrations, the hate speeches and the malicious apps (in reference to ‘Sulli Deals’ and ‘Bulli Bai’) have not evoked a word of condemnation from the Prime Minister,” writes Chidambaram. He also observes that those calling for genocide — “If you want to finish them off, then kill them…” (Haridwar, December 2021) — are not mad men. As per Chidambaram, there is a method in the madness, and an agenda: “Development and Hindutva are no longer to be separated…”
“The Muslims — and now the Christians — are the targets of what is called ‘hate speech’. Hate speech is part of spreading hate against non-Hindus. Six months ago, an app called ‘Sulli Deals’ surfaced in Delhi and a few days ago, another app named ‘Bulli Bai’ surfaced in Mumbai…The Twitter handle that promoted ‘Bulli Bai’ used Sikh-sounding names such as ‘Khalsa Supremacist’, ‘Jatinder Singh Bhullar’ and ‘Harpal’, perhaps foretelling who will be the next target of the hate merchants — the Sikhs.”
Blooding Bigotry
In the run up to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls and amid increasing instances of communal hate across the country, Mukul Kesavan, in an opinion piece for The Telegraph, argues: “The hate conclave in Haridwar, the valorisation of Godse, the scarcely imaginable vileness of Hindutva trolls ‘auctioning’ articulate Muslim women online are ways of testing what is acceptable in the public square.”
He also observes that UP CM Adityanath seems to assume that majoritarianism works, and wonders “if his (Adityanath’s) government were to be re-elected in the forthcoming elections with a substantial majority, would it show that the BJP has made ground in achieving its goal: a radicalised, minority-hating majority?”
“It would certainly show that there is a critical mass of voters willing to overlook the BJP’s communal policies and provocations while making their electoral decisions. More importantly, it would encourage politicians, journalists, opinion-makers, social media influencers, business people and policy mavens to factor majoritarianism into their decisions and personas. We already see this happening in the sycophancy of most television news anchors, newspapers editors and corporate leaders.”
Omicron Shows Why Data, Vaccine Sharing are Crucial in COVID Fight
Dr Gangandeep Kang, in an article for The Times of India, delves into the critical importance of surveillance and data for pandemics. “We can either repeat the mistakes of the past, or rely on the warning signals to come from elsewhere, or we can be transparent in building testing and data capture systems and sharing that data," she writes.
She also talks about the importance of vaccines and of remembering the hard lessons taught by this pandemic.
“Science brought us the solutions that have allowed us to weather this storm, but national interests delayed global access. In 2022, the Covid-19 situation will improve, but we need to remember the hard lessons of protecting and preserving community trust, of empowering people with information, advice and the resources they need to live through difficult times, of investing in science and in technology and the need for global solidarity.”
The Breach Was Serious
Claiming that last week’s breach in PM Modi’s security in Ferozepur, Punjab, was a breach in the security of a vital democratic institution, Tavleen Singh in her column for The Indian Express, hits out at both the BJP and the Congress for politicking over it. “This is about national security, not politics,” Singh argues.
“Had the Government of India taken the breach in the Prime Minister’s security perimeter seriously, it would cooperate with the Punjab government to investigate what went wrong. Instead, the immediate reaction from Modi’s senior ministers was to openly accuse the Punjab government with ‘conniving’ in a plot to harm the Prime Minister…If the BJP’s top leaders behaved as if it was their leader, Narendra Modi, and not the institution of the Prime Minister of India, whose security was endangered, the Congress party responded with competitive immaturity.”
Views About Mayawati, and What They Tell Us
Mulling over the unanimity among Savarna feminists in their condemnation of BSP supremo Mayawati, Suraj Yengde, in an article for The Indian Express, hits out at “liberals and caste-privileged academics and activists in the West” who exhibit “ancestral bigotry”.
“If only people start examining themselves through the critical caste approach, they might be honest enough to realise the worth of the BSP,” writes Yengde.
“If the new awakened culture is really committed to representation to marginalised identities, they will not find an alternative better than Mayawati. She checks all the boxes of progressivism and redemption. She is a woman, a single woman, Dalit, comes from a backward region and is revered by the most marginalised and rejected masses of the country.”
How the Past Informs the Present
Leher Kala, in a piece for The Indian Express, ponders over Supreme Court Justice S Abdul Nazeer’s recent lament of a British-induced “colonial psyche” in Indian jurisprudence. She observes that the Indian society is presently divided into those who feel that “an insidious Western influence has turned us into stunted copycats”, as well as those who fear that a narrow-minded, “self-congratulatory ethnocentrism prevails.”
As per Kala, however, the truth lies somewhere in between. “It seems both sides have considerable pitfalls; one would benefit by toning down the impulsiveness, the other by occasionally upsetting the status quo,” she writes.
“The opinions and ideas of scholars passed down over generations have profound effect on society, so the subconscious baggage of duty is hard to shake off. Perhaps, we need to philosophically agree that our choices are dictated by factors larger than ourselves. Maturity isn’t just taking responsibility for our actions but critically assessing the history that placed us there.”
Listen to Electron and His Brothers
Pondering over the impact of surface appearances and observing that “despite all the educational and cultural advances made by our country, religion plays a decisive role in our everyday lives, not to mention our politics”, TJS George, in a column for The New Indian Express, however credits India with containing religion.
“The good thing is that in India, although the influence of religion is strong and widespread, its hold on politics has not been strong enough to influence the affairs of the state. Even where the BJP is in power, there are limits it cannot cross.”
The Perfect Mom? Should There be One?
Contemplating over the character — and more keenly the motherhood — of Leda Caruso in The Lost Daughter (the book, and Netflix film), Shalini Langer writes: “It’s not often that you get a mother such as Leda in popular culture.” As observed by Langer in her article for The Indian Express, the character warm, likable, loving, but she is “also a woman who once dreamed of a life starkly different from her own mother’s long line of domesticity.”
“But what if you are an “unnatural” mother, as Leda Caruso asks in The Lost Daughter (the book, and the new Netflix film)? Is there space for a mother who loves what her tiny tots have brought into her life, but also resents how much they have taken up of it? Is there space for a mother who always carries around with her the warmth of her child’s stretched arms to welcome her home, but who can’t shake off that feeling of being overwhelmed by it all? Is there space for a mother to be selfless at all times, but also selfish?”
And Now Torn on Being Born
In a piece of experimental, lyrical and yet keenly political writing, Sankarshan Thakur hails the benefits of and the need for choice, stating: “It is for you, not against you: Choice. If you don’t choose for yourself, someone else will, or something else.” Thakur then goes on to pepper his argument (published in The Telegraph) with more context, writing:
“You don’t bother choosing, you take life for granted and one fine morning you might wake up to find that your mother or your sister or your wife has been sold, and the morning isn’t fine anymore. Have you not heard ? They are auctioning mothers and sisters and wives, actually just women, they may not be mothers or sisters or wives or anything in relation to anybody in particular. Why must they? They need to be women. Of a certain kind. The marked kind. Marked, as in the word that begins with M.”