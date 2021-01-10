Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

A global map displaying female participation will show that by far the lowest rates lie in a mostly Muslim belt stretching from Morocco across north Africa and the Middle East to north India. The Islamic culture that discourages female education, employment and outside work has affected north Indian Hindu culture too. I have seen microfinance groups in UP where every woman covered her face with her pallu, very unlike the open faces you see in Kerala or Tamil Nadu. In north India, women are considered fair prey for men if they roam outside their houses, especially at late hours.

Swaminathan Aiyar in the Times of India.