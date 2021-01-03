Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

If we want the economy to bounce back, we need to create massive, immediate consumption. Here’s a proposed plan called ‘Protsahan’ (which means stimulus/encouragement in Hindi) to give Rs 5,000 per person to every Indian, which they must spend within the next 12 months. This could amount to around Rs 20,000 per household. This substantial amount could not only help people tide over the tough times, but also give a massive push to our economy. But some might say: where do we have this kind of money? What will it do to our deficit position? And will it be worth it? The answers to all these good questions are a resounding ‘yes’! We can do this and yes, it will be completely worth it. For this we will need to understand the proposed Protsahan scheme and go through some numbers. This scheme will enable every Indian with a legitimate ID to get cash vouchers of Rs 5,000, to be spent within the next 12 months. Children under 18 can get half the amount, saving some costs, but for the sake of simplicity, let’s keep it the same amount for this article. These Protsahan vouchers can be digital (preferred) or physical (can be issued as special notes with an expiry date). Do note that these should be given to every Indian, as figuring out who needs it more will be a far more cumbersome and time-consuming exercise. The well-off can obviously forgo these vouchers or give them to those who need it more, but they will be offered to everyone.

Chetan Bhagat in The Times Of India