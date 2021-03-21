Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In the run up to the Assembly Elections, Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram writes in emphatic defence of coalition governments.
In his column for The Indian Express, Chidambaram points out that coalition governments enable greater political inclusion for communities that would otherwise be left out. He casts a retrospective glance on the history of prominent political organisations and explains how initially they were founded on the basis of “an idea or an ideology”, but often did not go on to provide enough room to Muslims or Dalits. Some outrightly shunned the minority communities, while others resorted to mere tokenism.
Thus, Chidambaram argues that the birth of coalition governments was a consequence of Muslims, Dalits and other excluded sections realising that they ought to form separate parties to defend and advance their interest. And, as per, P Chidambaram, it helped.
He goes on to remind the reader that Vajpayee’s and Manmohan Singh’s governments were coalitions and therefore, it is best not to damn electoral alliances.
In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh argues that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to be respected as the leader of the world’s largest democracy, he ought to rid himself of those who compare him to Gods.
She condemns a recent statement made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirat Singh Rawat - one made even before his public derision of ripped jeans - in which he dubbed PM Modi a potential Hindu God, as “sickeningly sycophantic”. Lauding PM Modi for India’s COVID-19 management despite relatively dismal medical resources, and Finance Ministry’s undeterred privatisation bid, Tavleen Singh writes:
“This is why it is so puzzling that he (PM Modi) allows his ministers and chief ministers to behave like a bunch of mincing minions.”
Singh also states that while other world leaders with “a taste for servility and sycophants” exist, none of them are perceived as “statesmen or leaders of proud democracies”.
Journalist Sagrika Ghose, in her article for The Times of India, draws attention to the fact that India has been down-ranked to a ‘partly free’ country by the Freedom House and voices a pertinent concern: Do Indians really care about our falling democracy index?
Ghose reminds the reader that Indian voters do not usually punish political parties parties for violating democratic rights. This, she argues, was exemplified when BJP won 2016’s Uttar Pradesh assembly elections right after demonetisation and 2020’s Bihar polls soon after the mass exodus of migrant workers triggered by a sudden lockdown; and former PM Indira Gandhi retained her popularity in South India, even in the aftermath of the Emergency.
Ghose, in her article, concedes that “many enlightened citizens no doubt are showing an acute awareness of their rights, as seen in massive anti-CAA and farmers’ protests”, but also points out, that there is “generally little understanding of what constitutionally guaranteed freedom and liberty mean and why they’re worth fighting for.”
Her suggestion? For starters, India’s Constitution should be made a mandatory aspect of every school syllabus across the country and be taught in every language in all schools. This would help Indians understand the importance of democracy and democratic institutions, and keep us from slipping further down to an “elected autocracy”.
The Times of India’s political editor Rajeev Deshpande, argues in an article, that the recently concluded Quad summit indicates a “fundamental shift in India’s response to China’s border aggressions”.
He attributes China’s military activity on the Tibetan plateau to Chinese President Xi Jinping - “such military moves can hardly be ascribed to regional commanders”- and writes that that India was committed to going toe-to-toe with a militarily and economically superior opponent.
Further, as per Deshpande, PM Modi’s participation in the Quad summit and reports discussions about the LAC and Chinese activity in the pacific with other Quad leaders ought to have been “galling” for Beijing.
“India’s new bottom line seems clear enough: no business as usual if borders remain volatile,” Deshpande writes.
He hails the Quad alliance as one that showcases a unity of purpose and shared values that respect the rule of law.
In his piece for Times of India, SA Iyer, consulting editor with the paper, sheds light on glaring statistics indicative of how frequently justice is delayed in India.
He quotes former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s recent criticism of the Indian Judicial system: “If you go to court, you don’t get a verdict, all you do is wash your dirty linen,” but also asks him what did he do to change this “outrageous system” when in office.
Iyer, thereby, goes on to offer a slew of suggestions to help the Courts clear their backlogs, and dole out justice in an expeditious manner. These include bringing in more judges, rewarding speedy disposal and refraining from adjournments and absenteeism with promotion, and even experimenting with Artificial Intelligence.
In his piece for The Telegraph, political columnist Asim Ali, delves into the “interesting paradox of an unprecedented acceptance of autonomous Muslim political parties at the height of the Hindutva dominance of India” and ponders over the driving forces of the diverse Muslim political parties of India.
Further, he analyses three distinct strands of Muslim politics, which, as per him, are: represented by the mainstream communitarian party; represented by the isolationist identity-based party; and represented by a new class of political parties which have emerged against the backdrop of the Sachar Committee report.
Ali welcomes the emergence and acceptance of Muslim parties in India, and writes: “The newly-found acceptance of autonomous Muslim parties within an enlarged (and more nuanced) secular framework is thus a welcome signal of the maturing of our secular imagination.”
In his article for Hindustan Times, Raghu Raman, Founding CEO of NATGRID, points out that the mental health of the citizen has deep consequence on the economy of the country and that good morale and sense of hope is reflected in the Gross Domestic Product.
Thus, Raghu Raman argues that, while India has handled the battle against COVID-19 pandemic; a daunting mental health challenge, triggered by the pandemic, rages on, and must be checked.
Further, Raman laments that the understanding of the subject is rudimentary, mostly comprising of “band-aids” such as yoga, a few counselling sessions or company-sponsored offsites. That, the author argues, is “about as useful as giving an aspirin to an acute heart patient.”
But the government, corporates, as well as pharmaceutical companies are all stakeholders in mental health and therefore, the crisis presents a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to provide preventive interventions.
Pavan Varma, in his column for the Deccan Chronicle, argues that India is swiftly turning into a “republic of hurt”.
Varma illustrates what he means by the term, by writing about how Uttarakhand Chief Minister was perturbed by “ripped jeans”, how web-show Tandav attracted ire, how some people were hurt by a Muslim boy kissing a Hindu girl with a temple in the background in a Netflix show, and how the government is attempting to control social media and OTT platforms with new guidelines.
“A highly unwarranted subjectivity driven by medieval cultural notions and political hubris is seriously threatening creative freedoms in India”, laments Pavan Varma.
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, in his article for The Telegraph, writes fondly about Bengal and its unbending spine.
He reiterates questions heard often in the run-up to the Assembly Elections in the state: “What is happening to Bengal? Who would have thought…?”
But, Gandhi, also goes on to point out, through the course, of the article, drawing inspiration and illustrations from Bengal’s rich political history, from the struggles of the agrarian society, from the provinces evils and how it overcame them, from Gandhi’s secular strife and from Tagore’s influence, that paribartan cannot break Bengal.
“Bengal alters that which seeks to alter Bengal”, argues Gopalkrishna Gandhi.
Published: 21 Mar 2021,08:15 AM IST