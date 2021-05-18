In Memoriam: Sumit Josh – A Brilliant Friend We Always Counted On

(Sumit Josh, a former sports journalist at The Quint, passed away on 18 May 2021 after a prolonged battle with COVID-19. His colleagues and friends remember him. A loving husband, brother and son, Sumit is survived by his wife, sister and his parents.)

In a parallel universe, Sumit and a bunch of us are currently vacationing in Shimla – something we had been planning since 2020.

Little did I know when I met Sumit and and his wife Debdatta in February 2021 at Bar-B-Q in Kolkata, it would be our last meeting. If I did, I would have ordered another round of drinks for us. I would have stayed back for another hour or two, maybe even skipped work to treasure the rendezvous. But that’s how life is, isn’t it? Unexpected.

But you took all of it on, without ever having lost that smile on your face.