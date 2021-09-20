Sukhjinder Randhawa, OP Soni Appointed Punjab Deputy CMs: Who Are They?

"Randhawa sahab is a true leader. He has worked very hard and always remained loyal to the party. In this area you won't find many people who haven't benefitted from his work," says Sarabjit Billa Massey a sarpanch from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

A Congress functionary for nearly three decades, Massey has worked closely with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is the new deputy chief minister of Punjab.

"Because of his strength, we have been able to keep the Akalis at bay in this region and AAP also hasn't grown," he added.

Massey's village is barely a few hundred meters from where the Kartarpur Sahib corridor begins.

Adorning Massey's drawing room is a picture of him from 20 years ago, with Sukhjinder Randhawa and Captain Amarinder Singh during Captain's first term as CM in 2002.

When the picture was taken, hardly anyone have predicted that two decades later, Randhawa would play a key role in Captain's removal as CM of Punjab.