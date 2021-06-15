Sukhbir Badal Detained Outside Amarinder’s House During Protests

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Tuesday, 15 June, detained by the Punjab Police during a protest against the state government outside the chief minister’s residence in Siswan.

Badal and his party members were protesting to demand the removal of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in the sale of vaccines and procurement of medical kits for COVID-19 patients.

The protests were also to demand that land acquisition for national highways be done on market rates and displacement compensation be offered to the affected landowners. The protesters also demanded a probe into the alleged post-matric scholarship studies for Dalit students.