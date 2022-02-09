Suffering Financial Losses, UP Couple Films Suicide Attempt on Facebook Live

A couple from Badaut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district attempted to kill themselves after going live on Facebook and blamed heavy losses in trade for taking the step, police said.

The wife died during the treatment while the husband is critical.

Madan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Badaut Kotwali police station said that Rajiv Tomar, a shoe trader, along with his wife, Poonam Tomar, consumed poison on Tuesday, 8 February.

Those watching the suicide pact live called police that immediately took the two to a hospital.