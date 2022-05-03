TN Charaka Shapath Row: Med Students Demand the Reinstatement of Madurai Dean

Meanwhile, Madurai Medical College Student Council president Jothish Kumaravel said that the event was organised by the students. In a press conference on Monday, the college students also stated that the oath taking ceremony was arranged in a hurry within two days and was completely arranged by the students. "We got the circular only yesterday (Sunday) afternoon after the event finished, which said the Hippocratic oath should be followed," they said.

After all this transpired, the Tamil Nadu state government issued a circular on May 1, with the header “MOST IMMEDIATE URGENT” in which it is stated that it was brought to the notice of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) that ““Charaka Shabath” in sanskrit” was taken instead of the Hippocratic oath. The DME has also directed all the medical colleges to strictly follow taking the Hippocratic oath, and any deviation will be viewed seriously.

Meanwhile, a doctor told TNM that this was not the only college where Charaka Shapath was taken. “The presence of the Minister might have been the reason this particular incident attracted a lot of notice,” they said.