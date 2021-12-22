Student Shot Dead at Manipur Residence After Politically-Motivated Violence

A teenaged college student was shot dead at his residence in Manipur's Thoubal in the wee hours of Wednesday, 22 December, after unidentified gunmen forced entry into his house.
(Photo: Harsh Sahani/The Quint)
A teenaged college student was shot dead at his residence in Manipur's Thoubal in the wee hours of Wednesday, 22 December, after unidentified gunmen forced entry into his house.
Superintendent of Police Thoubal H Jogeshchandra indicated that supporters of two political parties had on Tuesday night indulged in stone pelting at the district's Heirok Part 2 Mayai Leikai area, news agency PTI reported.
When Rohit and his father attempted to obstruct the gunmen, they open fired, leading to Rohit's death. The deceased's father Ningthoujam Premchandra also received bullet injuries.
The deceased’s brother has filed a complaint with the police, wherein he has accused 6 people for forcing entry into the house. Thokchom Putro Singh, 43, has been accused of firing the bullets, as per The Indian Express.
Locals on Wednesday reportedly held a sit-in demonstration at Heirok to protest the killing, demanding the deployment of additional police force and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the region, PTI reported, citing the police.
The incident of violence comes ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections slated to be held in 2022.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)