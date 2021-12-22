Student Shot Dead at Manipur Residence After Politically-Motivated Violence

The deceased’s brother has filed a complaint with the police, wherein he has accused 6 people for forcing entry into the house. Thokchom Putro Singh, 43, has been accused of firing the bullets, as per The Indian Express.

Locals on Wednesday reportedly held a sit-in demonstration at Heirok to protest the killing, demanding the deployment of additional police force and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the region, PTI reported, citing the police.

The incident of violence comes ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections slated to be held in 2022.