Stricter Law Against ‘Forceful Conversion’ Comes Into Effect in HP

Several other BJP-ruled states have deliberated over and passed such laws, alleging their necessity to stop forceful conversions of Hindu women. Uttar Pradesh government notified an ordinance against “fraudulent religious conversion” last month, with up to 10 years of jail time and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000.

As per the act, anyone looking to convert will be required to give a month's notice to the district magistrate, stating that the person is converting of their own accord. The priest who performs a conversion ceremony will also give a month's notice in advance. Those reconverting to their “parent religion” are exempted from this provision, PTI reported.

The jail term will vary according to the person being converted.

Section 10 of the Act also states that no person or organisation violating the provisions will be allowed to accept any donation or contribution of any kind from within or outside the country.