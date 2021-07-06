Stan Swamy Was Detained 'Following Due Process Under Law': Centre

Stan Swamy passed away on 5 July after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
In the first reaction from the Centre since the passing away of activist Father Stan Swamy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, 6 July, said that he had been arrested and detained by National Investigation Agency (NIA) following due process under law.
Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, died of cardiac arrest on Monday, 5 July, a day before his bail hearing. As his health deteriorated, 84-year-old Swamy had reportedly been placed on ventilator support at Mumbai’s Holy Family Hospital a day prior.
Swamy's death, after prolonged illness, incarceration, and multiple rejections of his attempts to get bail, has drawn criticism from many quarters.
Swamy's bail applications were rejected owing to the "specific nature of charges against him", the statement read.
The foreign ministry pointed out that in view of Swamy's ill health, the Bombay High Court had allowed Swamy's medical treatment at a private hospital, adding that his health and medical treatment was being closely monitored by courts.
"India's democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by an independent judiciary, a range of national, and state level Human Rights Commissions that monitor violations, a free media, and a vibrant and vocal civil society," the statement read.
India remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens, the statement concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined