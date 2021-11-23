SpiceJet's Boeing MAX To Make Return, Aviation Minister To Fly on Maiden Flight

SpiceJet.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@flyspicejet)
Indian airline SpiceJet is set to resume the operations of its Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, which had been grounded in 2019 after 346 people were killed in two tragic plane crashes.
Speaking to news agency ANI, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh stated:
As the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is set to spread its wings again on Tuesday, 23 November, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be a part of the maiden flight from Delhi to Gwalior, Ajay Singh told ANI.
The development comes at a time when reports being circulated on Monday had claimed that certain valuables had been stolen on board a SpiceJet flight. The airline, however, had rubbished the claims.
"An old video from Mar’21 is being circulated on social media regarding alleged pilferage on SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Delhi. The matter had been investigated in March 2021 & no such case of theft was found... Recirculating an old fake video is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the airline and mislead the public," it had said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)