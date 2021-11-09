Speeding Audi Car Rams Into 11 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, 1 Dead

A speeding Audi car rammed into 11 people in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on the morning of Tuesday, 9 November. While one person has been reported dead in the incident, the ten others have been injured.

The driver of the Audi car, 50-year-old Amit Nagar, a resident of Nandanvan Green under Shastri Nagar police station area, had reportedly lost control of the car while driving on Jodhpur's AIIMS road.