Speeding Audi Car Rams Into 11 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, 1 Dead

A speeding Audi car rammed into 11 people in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on the morning of Tuesday, 9 November.
The driver of the Audi car, 50-year-old Amit Nagar, a resident of Nandanvan Green under Shastri Nagar police station area, had reportedly lost control of the car while driving on Jodhpur's AIIMS road.
While a 16-year-old boy was killed, the remaining people bore injuries and are receiving treatment at the AIIMS hospital near the site of the incident. Two of those hit are reported to be critically injured.
The driver of the Audi car has been taken into police custody for interrogation. The vehicle has also been confiscated by the police.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had arrived in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning, visited the families of those affected in the accident.
"On AIIMS Road in Chopasni Housing Board area of Jodhpur today, I met the families of those injured in the accident. After reaching AIIMS, I met the admitted patients and their families in the hospital and inquired about their well being," Gehlot said in a tweet.
