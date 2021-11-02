Special NIA Court Sentences 4 to Death for 2013 Patna Blasts Ahead of Modi Rally

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday, 1 November, sentenced four men to death for their role in the October 2013 bomb blasts at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which had killed six people and injured 89, multiple reports suggested. The blast had taken place before the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally.

The NIA special court judge Gurvinder Singh Malhotra also sentenced two to life imprisonment, two to a 10-year jail term and one to seven years in jail.

On 27 October 2013, Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister and prime ministerial candidate, was supposed to address a rally at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. However, explosions hit the place shortly before Modi arrived. Explosions were also reported from the Patna railway station before the ones at Gandhi Maidan.