SA COVID Strain Detected in 4 in India, Brazil Variant in 1: Govt

Four people were detected with the South Africa strain of COVID-19 in India in January, while one case of the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the first week of February, the Director General of ICMR, Balram Bhargava, said on Tuesday, 16 February, at the Health Ministry briefing.

"In India, the South African strain of COVID-19 has been detected in four returnees from South Africa. All travellers and their contacts (have been) tested and quarantined," the DG of Indian Council of Medical Research was quoted as saying.

On the Brazil variant, Bhargava said, "The virus strain (was) successfully isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune. Experiments to assess vaccine effectiveness are underway. South African and Brazilian variants are different from the UK variant."