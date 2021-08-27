Sonu Sood Meets Kejriwal, Becomes Ambassador of 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme

"3 lakh young professionals will guide and mentor 10 lakh Delhi Govt School Students for a bright future," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote in a tweet.

During the press conference, Kejriwal appealed to the educated professionals of the country to lend their services to the Delhi government's initiative, wherein they can volunteer to mentor students of the city's government schools. He noted that Sood had also agreed to serve as a mentor in the programme.

"Today, you have been presented with an opportunity to do good work. Even if you are able to guide and help 1 child, I don't think there can be a greater service to the nation," Sood remarked in the press conference.