2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pak: Army

Two soldiers were killed and four others injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector in Kupwara, the Indian Army said on Thursday, 1 October, adding that it is now retaliating.
“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers fatal and four soldiers injured, being evacuated. Befitting response is being given,” the Chinar Corps of the army tweeted.
Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told news agency PTI, “Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons.”
He also stated that the injured personnel are being evacuated.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 01 Oct 2020,02:06 PM IST