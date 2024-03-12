Solapur: Muslim Man Allegedly Thrashed & Urinated Upon, 'Not Communal' Say Cops

A 19-year-old man - Ayan Murtuza Bagwan - was allegedly thrashed, stripped naked, and urinated upon by a group of 12-15 men in Maharashtra's Solapur. The incident took place on 6 March.

The police said that this was after several incidents of allegedly eve-teasing women and making untoward advances, including on a minor.

Bagwan, a vegetable vendor, was allegedly taken to an isolated spot on 6 March and was beaten by men believed to related to one of the women, the police said.

The police has arrested at least six of the 12 men accused of allegedly abducting and thrashing him. Bagwan also has two FIRs against him, including one under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.