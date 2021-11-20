What's Next for Farmers' Protest? Key SKA Meet on Future Course of Action Today

Farmers block railway tracks as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morchas Rail Roko protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Oct. 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Bahadurgarh, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Manvender Vashist.
At the Singhu protest site close to the Delhi-Haryana border, protesting farmers will organise a meeting under the leadership of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), one day after Prime Minister announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws that catalysed demonstrations lasting more than a year, NDTV reported on 20 November.
The SKM, the farmers organisation that is leading the protests, will convene a meeting on 20 November to map out the farmers' future plan of action.
The SKM has welcomed the government's decision to repeal the laws.
Darshan Pal, a core committee member, said that while the decision was a step forward, the farmers would continue to protest until legislations were formally taken back in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, according to PTI.
He also said that the farmers and the government must come to an agreement on the conditions of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
In his address to the nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister had said that his government had worked to "provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards", the Indian Express reported.
"However, we failed to make them understand about the benefits of the new laws and as such, we have decided to roll them back," the PM added.
(With inputs from NDTV, Indian Express, and PTI)