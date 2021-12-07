SKM Rejects Govt's Proposal to End Agitation, Says Decision on Wed at 2 PM

The SKM will meet tomorrow at 2 pm.
(Photo: PTI)
Rejecting the Centre's condition, which said that cases against farmers would be withdrawn once the farmers called off their agitation, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, on Tuesday, 7 December, said they would take a final decision on the same during a meeting on Wedneday, 8 December, at 2 pm.
Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, the SKM said, "Government's proposal says that after we end the movement, only then would they withdraw the cases against farmers. However, we're apprehensive about it. Government should immediately begin with the cases' withdrawal procedure. Final decision to be taken at tomorrow's meeting at 2 pm."
Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said:
"For compensation to over 700 deceased farmers' kin, we want the Centre to follow Punjab model. A Rs 5 lakh compensation and a job as announced by Punjab government should be implemented by the Government of India as well."
Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government's proposal was not clear. "We have our apprehensions which will be discussed tomorrow at 2 pm.Our movement is not going anywhere, we will be here," he said.
"SKM has said it today (that protest will be withdrawn), government has been saying so for a year. But no one is going home until everything is resolved," he added.