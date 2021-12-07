SKM Rejects Govt's Proposal to End Agitation, Says Decision on Wed at 2 PM

Rejecting the Centre's condition, which said that cases against farmers would be withdrawn once the farmers called off their agitation, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, on Tuesday, 7 December, said they would take a final decision on the same during a meeting on Wedneday, 8 December, at 2 pm.

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, the SKM said, "Government's proposal says that after we end the movement, only then would they withdraw the cases against farmers. However, we're apprehensive about it. Government should immediately begin with the cases' withdrawal procedure. Final decision to be taken at tomorrow's meeting at 2 pm."