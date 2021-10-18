Sixteen People Booked for Abducting and Murdering a Newly-Wed Couple in Punjab

A newly-wed couple was abducted and hacked to death allegedly by the woman's family members who had objected to their marriage in a village in Punjab's Fazilka district on Sunday, 17 October, The Indian Express reported.

After the man's brother-in-law Sukhdev Singh filed a complaint, the Moga police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 16 people, including the woman's paternal uncle and cousins, on charges of murder, kidnapping, and other offences.

Rohtash Singh, 25, and Suman, 23, got married on 1 October in Chandigarh. They had been staying at Rohtash's sister Mamta's house in Raunta village in Nihal Singh Wala of Moga since 13 October.