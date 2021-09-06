Madhya Pradesh: Minor Girls Paraded Naked as Part of Ritual to Please Rain Gods

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Damoh collector to take legal action in the matter.

"According to the news published in local media, an act of 'inhumanity' has come to the fore in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. Allegedly, minor girls were seen roaming naked on the streets of a neighbourhood in the district. These women, belonging to the Adivasi community, reached a nearby temple and worshipped the goddess," the NCPCR wrote in the letter to the collector, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Commission has sought a report from the Damoh district administration.

"Make sure to convey the following documents within ten days of receipt of the letter---Certificate of age to minor girls in the case, detailed investigation report of the case and other necessary documents," the letter said.

Damoh collector S Krishna Chaitanya said the local administration would submit a report to the NCPCR, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)