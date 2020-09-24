Singer SPB’s Health Deteriorates, ‘Extremely Critical’: Hospital

In an unfortunate turn of events, the health of veteran playback singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) has worsened. On Thursday, 24 September, a press release from Chennai’s MGM hospital said that SPB, who has been under treatment since 5 August, is extremely critical.

The press release said, “His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition.”

On 22 September, his son, SP Charan, who has been giving regular updates about his father’s health, had posted on Instagram that the singer was recovering well and was eager to leave the hospital. “Dad continues the steady progress towards getting better,” he said, adding that the singer was still undergoing treatment.