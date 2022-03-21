Kerala Cong Proposes Town-to-Town Airline Services as Alternative to SilverLine

A town-to-town flight service named ‘Fly Kerala’ would be a more feasible intra-state travel option than the K-Rail project, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran on Sunday, 20 March.

His suggestion of an air link as an alternative to the rail corridor comes amidst raging controversy in the state over the government's ambitious K-Rail project and the protests by the public. He said that the flight can be planned just like the town-to-town bus service by the Kerala State Road Transport (KSRTC).

The Congress leader, in a video message titled 'Let's Talk Politics' on Facebook, said there was already an air link from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram and a flight on this route can stop at Kannur, Calicut and Kochi – and such a trip would only take a total of around three hours.