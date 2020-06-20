Sikkim: Security Build-up Near Nathu La Along China Border

While the face-off with China in parts of eastern Ladakh is grabbing national headlines, reports of a police force build-up near Nathu La in East Sikkim are coming to the fore.

As per sources in the Sikkim Police, a platoon strength force is to be deployed to Sherathang Police Station by Friday. "No medical category persons would be included in the deployment and the force would carry sufficient ration to last a month," the source quoting an internal memo said.

"All the personnel shall carry arms and ammunition, bedding and sufficient warm clothing," the source quoting the memo added.

Sherathang is a town in Sikkin near the Nathu La Pass in India. The location has been identified as the site for excise, customs and checking for trade between India and China. Rinqingang is the corresponding location in China.