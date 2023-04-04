6 Dead, Several Injured After Major Avalanche Hits Sikkim's Nathula Area

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20196 Dead, Several Injured After Major Avalanche Hits Sikkim's Nathula Area

Rescue and clearance operations are underway.
The Quint
India
Published:

At least six people have died, while 11 others were injured after a major avalanche hit the Nathula area of Sikkim on Tuesday, 4 April.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

At least six people have died, while 11 others were injured after a major avalanche hit the Nathula area of Sikkim on Tuesday, 4 April.

Rescue and clearance operations are underway, a senior police official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

